Delhi Lt Governor Refuses Kejriwal Plea, Allows JEE, NEET in City
LG Baijal returned a file sent by Delhi’s revenue minister that had asked for postponement of JEE Main & NEET UG.
Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal’s proposal to postpone JEE Main and NEET UG in the capital has been overturned by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal who has now permitted the conduct of these two entrance tests as scheduled in September, reports news agency PTI.
According to the report, the proposal was discussed at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority headed by Lt. Governor Baijal, which was also attended by Chief Minister Kejriwal.
The report says that Delhi’s revenue minister had sent a file to Lt. Governor Baijal, recommending that that the two exams be not conducted “in view of safety of students” and that Chief Minister Kejriwal, too, had decided against the conduct of exams in September.
However, Lt. Governor Baijal returned the file, overturning the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government’s decision, while paving the way for exams conduct of JEE Main and NEET UG in September.
Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, who’s also the state’s Education Minister, had written to Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, urging the latter to postpone exams.
While JEE Main is scheduled from 1-6 September, NEET UG will be held on 13 September.
