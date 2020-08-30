Delhi Lt Governor Refuses Kejriwal Plea, Allows JEE, NEET in City

The report says that Delhi’s revenue minister had sent a file to Lt. Governor Baijal, recommending that that the two exams be not conducted “in view of safety of students” and that Chief Minister Kejriwal, too, had decided against the conduct of exams in September.

However, Lt. Governor Baijal returned the file, overturning the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government’s decision, while paving the way for exams conduct of JEE Main and NEET UG in September.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, who’s also the state’s Education Minister, had written to Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, urging the latter to postpone exams.

While JEE Main is scheduled from 1-6 September, NEET UG will be held on 13 September.