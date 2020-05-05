The Delhi government on Tuesday, 5 May, sealed two branches of a private school in the city over them having flouted fee norms issued by the Depart of Education during the coronavirus crisis, reported PTI. The government has also filed an FIR against the management or the operating heads of Apeejay School – the institution in question.According to the report, the Saket and Panchsheel Park branches of Apeejay School were issued notices after they had “increased fees illegally” without taking into cognisance fee norms during the COVID-19 lockdown into consideration.“Flouting the instructions, the schools have hiked the fees despite the enforcement of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 regulations, 2020, under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, for prevention and containment of COVID-19 and also without compliance of the mandatory provisions of Delhi Education Act, 1973.” The Official Told PTIFollowing repeated requests from parents, the Delhi government had ordered schools to charge tuition fee only, while instructing them to charge development and other non-tuition fee heads on a rota basis.Cricket Can Take Backseat, Start Schools & Colleges: Kapil DevSchool’s ResponseReacting to the Delhi government's charge, the Principal of Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park, said that the school had all the required approval from DOE and didn’t force any parent.“Regarding fees, all actions of our school are in conformity with communications received from the Directorate of Education. We have all requisite approvals from DOE to charge AY 2019-20 fee. We have certainly not forced or harassed our parents to pay the fee. In fact, we held out a helping hand to those in need, with scholarships. Almost 100 percent parents of Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park have paid the AY 2019-20 fee, voluntarily and majority have also paid the present monthly tuition fee,” Principal of Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park, said.CBSE Promotes Aarogya Setu App, Asks Schools to Sign Up Parents