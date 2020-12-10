Decision Regarding Conduct of CBSE Practical Exams Still Unclear
The Central Boar of Secondary Education has clarified that no official schedule for practical exams has be released.
Amid speculation of postponing or cancellation of Class 12 CBSE practice exams, Education Minster Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 10 December, said that the CBSE practical exams will be conducted if the COVID-19 situation is conducive, and there is no risk posed to students.
Responding to a question of a student who asked if practical exam can be postponed or cancelled since students are unable to attend schools to practice the same in labs, the minister said:
“I am hopeful that the situation will be better in the future and students will be allowed to practice in labs if its safe for students. However, if if the situation is not conducive, then a decision regarding the same will be taken by the ministry.”
Dismissing rumours that dates for board exams to be conducted in 2021 have been released, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 24 November had clarified that it had not released any date for any exam, whether written or practical, so far.
Responding to media reports falsely claiming that the Class CBSE 12 practical exams will be held from 1 January to 8 February, the board said that dates mentioned in these articles are old and tentative. It further stated that the dates were issued a long time ago and are not applicable at the moment.
Meanwhile, CBSE Secretary Anurag on 20 November had said that the board exams will certainly take place, and the schedule for which will be announced soon.
