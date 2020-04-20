DD Bihar, UP, Odisha to Broadcast Daily Education Lectures

The Uttar Pradesh Education Department will also be recording education content on subjects concerning class 10 and class 12. The recording session for the lectures will be done at the State Institute of Educational Technology, SIET, office in Nishatganj, Lucknow and then be broadcasted on Doordarshan UP.

The classes will be held in two hour-long sessions, one will be held in the morning and the other one will be held in the evening. For students and parents, a helpline number is also provided so as to clarify their queries.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has also partnered with several Direct to Home TV service providers where students can watch recorded and live education programs. Students will also be able to ask questions during the live classes.

The pre-recorded classes will be telecast from 7 am to 1 pm and will be followed by 6 hours of live sessions from 1 pm to 7 pm.