DD Bihar, UP, Odisha to Broadcast Daily Education Lectures
Doordarshan (DD) Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha in collaboration with their state education departments will be broadcasting virtual teaching classes for Class 9, 10 and 12 students amid schools closing across the country due to coronavirus lockdown imposed till 3 May.
The education broadcasts in Bihar will be held daily from 11:05 am to 12 pm. Teachers and students in the state will be intimated about the measure through SMS or WhatsApp text messages.
Doordarshan Odia will similarly broadcasts educational content for class 10 students who will appearing for their examinations soon. The telecasts will be done twice from 11 am to 12 pm and 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm from Monday to Friday on subjects like Maths, SCP, SCL, English and Geography till 12 May. A total of 34 videos will be telecast during this period.
The Uttar Pradesh Education Department will also be recording education content on subjects concerning class 10 and class 12. The recording session for the lectures will be done at the State Institute of Educational Technology, SIET, office in Nishatganj, Lucknow and then be broadcasted on Doordarshan UP.
The classes will be held in two hour-long sessions, one will be held in the morning and the other one will be held in the evening. For students and parents, a helpline number is also provided so as to clarify their queries.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has also partnered with several Direct to Home TV service providers where students can watch recorded and live education programs. Students will also be able to ask questions during the live classes.
The pre-recorded classes will be telecast from 7 am to 1 pm and will be followed by 6 hours of live sessions from 1 pm to 7 pm.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times, India Today and The Indian Express)
