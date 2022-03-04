CLC DTSE Rajasthan Results 2022 Released on 3 March, Details Here

DTSE is a free district-level talent search exam conducted in offline mode by CLC. This exam gives an opportunity to the students to be a part of the prestigious, most trusted and rising coaching Institutes of NEET and JEE.

The exams were conducted on 27 February 2022 and the students who had appeared for the exams can download their results from the official website at www.dtse.clcparivar.in for class 5th to 12th, 2021-22 session.

The results for the CLC DTSE was released on Thursday, 3 March 2022. You can check the details here.