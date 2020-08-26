CLAT 2020 Scheduled on 7 September, Admit Cards to be Out Soon

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is scheduled to be held on 7 September between 2-4 pm. CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.

Admit cards for the exam are expected to be released soon given the exam is less than 10 days away.

The exam will be held online at designated centres across the country. The admit cards issued to students can be used as movement passes to allow the candidate to move between containment zones and exam centres.

CLAT 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Insert the mobile numbers and passwords to login

On the next window, check and download the CLAT 2020 admit cards

The admit cards of CLAT 2020 will mention details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the CLAT 2020 exam centres.