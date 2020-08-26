CLAT 2020 Scheduled on 7 September, Admit Cards to be Out Soon
Admit cards for the exam are expected to be released soon given the exam is less than 10 days away.
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is scheduled to be held on 7 September between 2-4 pm. CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.
The exam will be held online at designated centres across the country. The admit cards issued to students can be used as movement passes to allow the candidate to move between containment zones and exam centres.
CLAT 2020 Admit Card: How To Download
- Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- Insert the mobile numbers and passwords to login
- On the next window, check and download the CLAT 2020 admit cards
The admit cards of CLAT 2020 will mention details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the CLAT 2020 exam centres.
Amid demands of postponement of entrance examinations like NEET and JEE, a fake notification regarding the postponement of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 is being circulated on social media.
The Consortium of National Law Universities responsible for conducting the test has called out the notification, stating that it is false and that the date of examination remains unaltered.
