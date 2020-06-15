The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 board results on Monday, 15 June. Students who appeared for the exams can visit the official board website at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.in to check their results.The CGBSE Class 10 board exams were held between 5-28 March but a few exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.Marks for the pending examinations will be given on the basis of internal assessment, reported ANI, quoting Professor VK Goyal, Secretary, CGBSE.How to Check CGBSE Class 10 Results Online?Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.inLook for the tab with the title for the "Exam Results" on the left hand side of the page and select it.Click on High School Examination (Class 10) 2020 Results.Fill in the required details on the form: roll number and CAPTCHA.After entering the details, click on submit.The results will appear on the screen. Download a copy of the results and tkae a printout for future reference.CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2019 Results AnalysisThe overall pass percentage of CGBSE Class 10 students in 2019 was 68 percent. 77.7 percent of the total passed students were girls, while 68.25 percent were boys. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.