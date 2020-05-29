The Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be announcing the Class 10 and class 12 board results soon, reported Hindustan Times.According to the report, the evaluation process for both the classes has been completed and the re-evaluation process is underway.The CGBSE board has scheduled the exams in March 2020 but the exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. Eventually, the CGBSE board decided not to conduct the pending Class 10 and Class 12 exams as the lockdown got extended.Students were marked on internal assessment for the pending board exams and graded in accordanceStudents who have appeared for the examination can check their results online on the following websites after they are declared: cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in