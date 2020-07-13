CBSE Website Down for 2 Hours After Class 12 Board Result Released
Students can access digitally signed copies of their marks and their pass certificates through the DigiLocker app.
Soon after the release of the class 12 board exam results by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, 13 July, several students were unable to access their results due to a technical issue on the website.
The education board acknowledged the issue and said that the website will resume operations in two hours, and students can also access the results through the DigiLocker website and app.
Steps to check the class 12 results through the DigiLocker website and app are given below.
"Complete results have been sent to all schools and students can obtain their results from the school," CBSE stated in the tweet.
The pass percentage this year is 88.78, compared to last year’s 83.40 percent. According to the education board, 11,92,961 students appeared for the exams this year, compared to 12,05,427 in 2019.
Students will be able to access the digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and their pass certificates through the DigiLocker facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology, under the Government of India
CBSE 12 Results 2020: How to Check the Result Using the DigiLocker Website
- Visit the website at digilocker.gov.in.
- Under the education section, click on the ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’ link
- Select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet as per your requirement
- Log in using the registered mobile number with CBSE and access your mark sheet and/or certificate
- In case a candidate is unable to log in, they can sign up using their Aadhaar number to access the mark sheet and certificate
CBSE 12 Results 2020: How to Check the Result Using the DigiLocker App
- Go to Google Play Store (for Android) or App Store (for iOS)
- Search for the DigiLocker app and click on Install
- Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’
- Enter the phone number registered with CBSE or your Aadhaar number
- Access your CBSE mark sheet and certificate
- Candidates who do not have an Aadhaar card can complete the login process by entering a one-time password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number
