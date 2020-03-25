CBSE Launches Toll-Free Helpline Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
CBSE 2020 exams for Class 10 and 12 were scheduled from 15 February 2020. However, due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in India, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) announced the postponement of the exams scheduled between 19 to 31 March for both classes on 18 March 2020.
The MHRD issued an official notice which was released on the official website of the CBSE board for precautionary measures and for everyone’s safety. It also stated that the exams, which were rescheduled in the North-East part of Delhi, will be rescheduled again.
CBSE Launches Toll-Free Helpline Numbers
CBSE is playing its part in making students aware of the unprecedented pandemic. They have released a toll-free helpline number – 1800 11 8004. This helpline number will be available from 8 am to 8 pm everyday till 31 March.
Now the question arises, how does it actually work?
CBSE is providing tele-counseling services for its students and even their parents. In this counseling service, they will receive information about the COVID-19 pandemic and methods to reducing transmission between people.
Apart from this, they will also give information about various activities one can do while staying at home during the lockdown.
The CBSE’s press release said,
“While the 23rd edition of free of cost CBSE Annual Pre Exam Psychological live tele-counselling for students taking 10/12 Exam in 2020 is currently on from 8 am to 10 pm, the board has recently decided to also start a helpline for students to create awareness on the pandemic coronavirus in addition.”CBSE Press Release
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
