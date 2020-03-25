CBSE Launches Toll-Free Helpline Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

CBSE is playing its part in making students aware of the unprecedented pandemic. They have released a toll-free helpline number – 1800 11 8004. This helpline number will be available from 8 am to 8 pm everyday till 31 March.

Now the question arises, how does it actually work?

CBSE is providing tele-counseling services for its students and even their parents. In this counseling service, they will receive information about the COVID-19 pandemic and methods to reducing transmission between people.

Apart from this, they will also give information about various activities one can do while staying at home during the lockdown.