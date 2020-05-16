The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will announce the dates of the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 exams at 5 pm on Saturday, 16 May. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter to to make the announcement.“Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm,” Pokhriyal wrote.The minister had earlier announced that the exams, which were deferred due to the outbreak of coronavirus, will be held in the first half of July. He had also announced that for the students of North East Delhi, apart from the remaining subjects, exams will be held for subjects for which the students couldn’t appear due to the violence that rocked the city earlier in February.Cancel Pending CBSE Exams, Use Internal Assessment: Manish SisodiaAfter a lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19, schools and colleges have remained closed across the country and exams have been postponed.