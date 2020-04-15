CBSE Partners with FIT India to Provide Students Fitness Classes
Image used for representation only.(Photo: iStock Images)

The Quint
Education

With school summer holidays nearing, every kid wants to go out and enjoy the few months of the year where homework and exams are not on their minds. With the novel coronavirus pandemic barreling across the country, majority of students will remain indoors.

To make sure their fitness and health are still in check and to keep students engaged during the lockdown period, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has joined hands with the Centre's Fit India Mission to give students free live fitness classes during the coronavirus lockdown period.

Starting 15 April, these classes can be accessed on Fit India Movement’s YouTube channel, Facebook and Instagram daily at 9.30 am.

The daily sessions will be conducted by fitness experts like Aliya Imran, nutritionist Puja Makhija, emotional wellness expert Dr Jitendra Nagpal, yoga professional Heena Bhimani and several others would be instructing the sessions.

Apart from the basic exercises, information on nutrition, yoga and meditation sessions will also be provided.

“Over 1,300 CBSE schools have already been part of several Fit India programmes in the past and 11,682 CBSE schools have already got the Fit India flag,” said HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal.

“Now, with this unique endeavour I am confident that students across the country will not just be gainfully engaged during the lockdown but will also be motivated to take up fitness and healthy living as a way of life, which is the vision of our prime minister.”
Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, HRD Minister

The education board has also invited feedback from students, teachers and parents in order to improve the quality of the content delivered in these classes.

(With inputs from Network18)

