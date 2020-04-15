CBSE Partners with FIT India to Provide Students Fitness Classes

With school summer holidays nearing, every kid wants to go out and enjoy the few months of the year where homework and exams are not on their minds. With the novel coronavirus pandemic barreling across the country, majority of students will remain indoors.

To make sure their fitness and health are still in check and to keep students engaged during the lockdown period, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has joined hands with the Centre's Fit India Mission to give students free live fitness classes during the coronavirus lockdown period.