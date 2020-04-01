CBSE Introduces ‘Applied Mathematics’ for Class XI & XII

The new academic elective of ‘Applied Mathematics’ can be taken up by a student in Class XI and XII, if they have cleared Basic Mathematics in class X. Likewise, if the student has cleared both Basic and Standard Mathematics, they can opt for the new academic elective of ‘Applied Mathematics.’

However, CBSE has clarified that students who have only cleared Basic Mathematics in class X, will not be able to take up the original Mathematics course in XI and XII. Additionally, a student must choose between Applied Mathematics and Mathematics and that only one of the two can be opted for.

“ A student who has passed Basic Mathematics at Secondary level can offer Applied Mathematics at Sr Secondary level. This option is now available due to introduction of Applied Mathematics. However, such students cannot offer Mathematics (041) at Sr Secondary Level,” CBSE added