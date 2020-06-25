The Central government on Thursday, 25 June, told the Supreme Court that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to cancel the Class 12 Board exams from 1 July. However, it will give students the ‘option’ of taking the exams when the situation is more “conducive.”While the final decision of the apex court is expected at 10:30 am on Friday, 26 June, what lies ahead for students? How will admissions for college take place? When is the academic year likely to begin? The Quint speaks to Jayita from College Dekho to understand more about this.The CBSE has decided to make the examinations for Class 12 optional. The Centre told the SC that while exams for Class 12 students will be conducted “as soon as the situation is conducive," students who opt for the exams will have the said marks as final. For others, the CBSE will take marks scored in the past three exams into account, the Centre said.The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) too informed the court that it is “agreeable” to the CBSE decision and will cancel exams for both Class 10 and Class 12. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.