CBSE CTET 2020 Online Application Starts From 24 January

28,32,120 candidates registered in the CTET 2019 December exam. Out of this, around 24,05,145 candidates appeared for the examination held on 8 December. 16,46,620 appeared for Paper 1, whereas, 11,85,500 appeared for the Paper 2 exam.

Out of the total candidates, 22.55 percent candidates successfully cleared the exam. Hence, 5,42,285 candidates out of 24,05,145 candidates who appeared for the test, cleared the exam. The examination was conducted in 110 cities and 2,935 examination centres were built.