CBSE CTET 2020 Online Application Starts From 24 January
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the date of application and examination for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to be held in July 2020. Applications for the 14th edition of the seat will begin on 24 January, while the exam will be held on 5 July 2020. The examination will be conducted in 112 cities of the country in 20 languages. Its detailed information bulletin will be released on 24 January 2020.
It will contain information about the exam, languages, syllabus, qualification, criteria, exam fee, city and important dates. You can see the detailed schedule and seat details by visiting the official website of ctet.nic.in. CBSE has clarified that applications can be made only through the official website.
CBSE CTET 2020 Important Dates
|Activity
|Date
|CTET 2020 Application Start
|January 24th, 2020
|CTET 2020 Application Ends
|February 24th, 2020
|CTET 2020 Examination
|July 5th, 2020
Online Chance To Apply Till 24 February
The last date for submission of online application for CBSE CTET 2020 exam is 24 February. Students can pay the application fee by 3:30 pm on 27 February. For general and OBC category, the application fee for only one question paper is Rs 1000, while the application fee for both the papers is Rs 1200. At the same time, the application fee for one question paper for SC, ST and handicapped is Rs 500 and the application fee for both question papers is Rs 1200.
CBSE CTET 2019 December Exam Overview
28,32,120 candidates registered in the CTET 2019 December exam. Out of this, around 24,05,145 candidates appeared for the examination held on 8 December. 16,46,620 appeared for Paper 1, whereas, 11,85,500 appeared for the Paper 2 exam.
Out of the total candidates, 22.55 percent candidates successfully cleared the exam. Hence, 5,42,285 candidates out of 24,05,145 candidates who appeared for the test, cleared the exam. The examination was conducted in 110 cities and 2,935 examination centres were built.
