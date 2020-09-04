CBSE Compartment Exams in September, SC Asks Board for Affidavit
The matter will be next considered on 10 September.
The Supreme Court on Friday, 4 September, directed CBSE to file an affidavit in reply, clearly chalking out the scheme for conducting compartment examinations for students of classes 10 and 12, after CBSE informed the court that the exams will be held by September end.
The matter will be next considered on 10 September. CBSE has been asked to file its affidavit by Monday, reported LiveLaw.
WHAT DID CBSE SAY?
According to Bar and Bench, Advocate Rupesh Kumar, appearing for CBSE, informed the bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna that the total number of centres for conducting the exams has been brought up to 1,278.
“We have taken a decision that in a class where 40 students could sit, now only 12 will sit. We are taking all precautions.”Advocate Rupesh Kumar, according to Bar and Bench
WHAT DID THE PETITIONER SAY?
According to Bar and Bench, the petitioner wanted to know why CBSE could not cancel the compartment exams, even though it had cancelled the main exams due to COVID-19.
“The students will ultimately come in the category of failed students, since exams will not be able to be conducted by September and the students will not be able to apply for further studies.”Counsel for the petitioner, according to Bar and Bench
(With inputs from Live Law and Bar and Bench)
