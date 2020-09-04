CBSE Compartment Exams in September, SC Asks Board for Affidavit

The Supreme Court on Friday, 4 September, directed CBSE to file an affidavit in reply, clearly chalking out the scheme for conducting compartment examinations for students of classes 10 and 12, after CBSE informed the court that the exams will be held by September end.

The matter will be next considered on 10 September. CBSE has been asked to file its affidavit by Monday, reported LiveLaw.