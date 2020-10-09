CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results Released: Check How to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE Class 12 2020 compartment exam results on Friday, 9 October. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results through the following websites: cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

A total of 2,37,849 students had registered for the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams, with 1,50,198 from CBSE Class 10 and 87,651 from Class 12. The compartment exam for Class 12 were held from 22-29 September.