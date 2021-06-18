CBSE Class 12: Board to Set-Up IT System for Calculation of Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, 18 June, announced that it is developing an in-house Information Technology (IT) system for the calculation of CBSE Class-12 results for 2021. This in-house system will assist the results committee or schools, the Board said.

Further, as per a statement released by the Board, this system will also pre-populate marks of Class-10 of the students passed from CBSE. CBSE also said that it will continuously communicate with all the schools to ensure that the result preparation by the schools is free of problems.

The Board will also set up a help desk to assist the schools to prepare the results for both classes 10 and 12 from next week.