CBSE Class 12: Board to Set-Up IT System for Calculation of Marks
The Board also said it will set up a help desk to assist the schools in preparation of result.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, 18 June, announced that it is developing an in-house Information Technology (IT) system for the calculation of CBSE Class-12 results for 2021. This in-house system will assist the results committee or schools, the Board said.
Further, as per a statement released by the Board, this system will also pre-populate marks of Class-10 of the students passed from CBSE. CBSE also said that it will continuously communicate with all the schools to ensure that the result preparation by the schools is free of problems.
The Board will also set up a help desk to assist the schools to prepare the results for both classes 10 and 12 from next week.
Further the schools have been asked to note:
- Schools will have to provide Class-10 theory marks for only those students, who had passed Class 10 from other Boards. Schools should keep these marks ready for uploading.
- Class-11 final theory marks of students should also be kept ready by the schools for uploading.
- Class-12 proposed final theory marks based on unit tests, mid-term and pre-board exams should also be kept ready for uploading.
- A portal will be made available on 21 June for updating information about Class-10 students’ roll numbers, Boards and year to ensure correct data. The schools have been requested to check the data and if any correction is required, to carry out the same.
- Following this, other modules of the software will also be provided.
- A results committee may be formed by schools and the policy may be read carefully and understood.
- Frequently asked questions and some examples of calculations will also be provided to understand the policy.
- The schedule for a webinar will be announced shortly.
The notice also said: “We together with the help of IT system can set an example once again by providing results to the students as per schedule (sic).”
