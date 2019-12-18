CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Check Science Sample Paper Here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE 2020 date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The Class 10 science exam will be held on 4 March 2020. Down below is the direct link to access the science sample paper for CBSE Class 10th students.
CBSE Class 10th Science Exam Paper Pattern
CBSE Class 10 science board examination will consist of 80 marks theory and 20 marks practical. At the same time, a total of 30 questions will be asked in the class 10th science exam for which three hours will be given to solve it. The three sections will be divided into A, B and C category. There will also be compulsory questions attempt in some sections.
- Section A: All the questions in section A will be of 1 mark each. The section will contain MCQ and VSA type questions. Students have to answer the questions in one word only.
- Section B: All the questions in section B will be of three marks each. The section will include short answer type questions. Students will have to answer the questions in 50-60 words.
- Section C: All the questions in section C will be of five marks each, and the section will include long answer type questions. Students will have to answer the questions in 80-90 words.
Preparation Tips for the Examination
- Focus on NCERT Syllabus
All the students of CBSE 10th are advised to focus on NCERT syllabus only. Most of the questions in the CBSE 2019 exam were asked from NCERT syllabus.
- Create Short Notes
To prepare for the CBSE board examinations, students must make small notes of important pointers/topics and learn it. Through this students will be able to remember important topics or points for specific exams.
- Tick on Repetitive Answers
Some questions are asked repeatedly in the board exams. In such a situation, the students must remember the questions in the sample paper by ticking them.
- Assess your preparation
Students can also assess their preparation by solving the old sample papers themselves.
- Focus on All Topics
Students are advised to focus on all topics rather than focusing on any one specific topic which they think is important.
