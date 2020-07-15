CBSE Class 10 Results: 91.46% Pass Exam, Trivandrum Top Performer
CBSE has decided not to release the toppers list this year.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for Class 10 board examinations. Here are the key highlights:
- The pass percentage of students appearing for Class 10 board exams has increased by 0.36 percent, from 91.10 percent in 2019 to 91.46 percent in 2020, data provided by the board has revealed.
- Just like in the CBSE Class 12 exam, Trivandrum , Chennai & Bengaluru have been ranked as the top three performing cities, in terms of pass percentage.
- Girls have done better than boys, by 3.17 percent.
- Around 1,84,358 students have scored above 90 percent, in comparison to 2,25,143 students in 2019.
- Around 41,804 students have scored above 95 percent, in comparison to 57,256 students last year.
- Number of schools that sent students for board exams this year is 20,387.
