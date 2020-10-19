CBSE Boards 2021: Exam Fees Submission Deadline Extended to 31 Oct

“From various sources it has come to the notice of CBSE that schools and parents are facing problems in completing LOC because of the situation created due to COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sanyam Bhardwaj. CBSE Examination Controller. ‘

The Delhi government on 10 October also wrote to the education board to waive the exam fees after several parents came onward expressing their inability to pay the card exam fees due to loss of income due to the ongoing pandemic. The government also announced that schools in the capital will remain closed till 31 October.