CBSE 2021 Term 1 Exams: Roll Numbers Of Candidates To Be Released Soon
Candidates can check the roll numbers of CBSE 2021 Term 1 Exams on 9 November 2021
The roll numbers of candidates who will sit for the CBSE 2021 Term 1 Exams shall be released on 9 November 2021 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Students who are appearing for the CBSE 2021 Term 1 examination for Classes 10 and 12 can check their roll numbers on the above mentioned date once the numbers are uploaded on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
CBSE is also expected to issue the detailed guidelines for all aspects pertaining to the term 1 exams on the same day.
The CBSE 2021 Term I examination shall be held in the months of November and December 2021. Candidates must note that the Class 10 term 1 exam will commence from 17 November 2021 whereas the Class 12 exams will commence from 16 November 2021.
Candidates must also note that the CBSE 2021 term 1 exam pattern will involve multiple choice questions along with case based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion reasoning type.
The exam will be of a total of 90 minutes and it will include only the rationalized syllabus of CBSE term 1. The marking scheme shall also be sent to the various CBSE schools along with the question papers for the benefit of teachers.
Candidates must remember that their answers will be captured on OMR sheets which will either be directly uploaded at the CBSE portal after scanning or evaluated at the school and the marks obtained will henceforth be uploaded by the schools on the same day.
Candidates must note that the marks scored in the CBSE 2021 term 1 exam will contribute to the final overall score of students.
