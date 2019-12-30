CBSE 2020: No Changes To Be Made in Date Sheet For Class 10 & 12

Amidst the ongoing anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests across the country, many national and state-level examinations have been cancelled. In this, UPTET examination dates have been rescheduled.

There were recent rumours about CBSE 2020 board exam being rescheduled. However, the Board has rejected these rumours and made it clear that there will be no change in the datesheet and it will be conducted as per the schedule.