CBSE 2020: No Changes To Be Made in Date Sheet For Class 10 & 12
Amidst the ongoing anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests across the country, many national and state-level examinations have been cancelled. In this, UPTET examination dates have been rescheduled.
There were recent rumours about CBSE 2020 board exam being rescheduled. However, the Board has rejected these rumours and made it clear that there will be no change in the datesheet and it will be conducted as per the schedule.
CBSE 2020 Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheet
The CBSE 2020 examinations will begin from 15 February 2020 and will end on 20 March 2020 for Class 10 and 30 March 2020 for Class 12. This year lakhs of student have participated in the CBSE board examination as compared to previous years. Check here the full schedule of CBSE 2020 class 10 and 12 board exams.
CBSE 2020 Board Exam Official Statement
“On the ongoing rumours on the rescheduling of CBSE 2020 datesheet, the exam controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj said “Since 1929, board exam dates have never been changed or rescheduled. Even this year they will be held as planned. It is an exam of national importance and the future of many students depends on it. The board receives all possible help from state governments and schools to carry the process smoothly."
Even in cases of curfews previously, students appearing for the examination along with teachers and parents have been allowed to travel to the venues after presenting the admit cards, adds Bhardwaj”