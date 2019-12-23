CBSE 2020: Download Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper Here
The CBSE 2020 class 12 board exam will commence on 15 February. The month of December and January are quite important for students’ preparation. The students study the sample paper and solve it, which helps in better preparation since they become familiar with the exam pattern of that particular subject.
For the preparation of CBSE Board Exam 2020, students often focus on preparing for difficult subjects like Maths, Science, etc. In order to improve the student's preparation, we are providing sample papers of Political Science for class 12 board exams. The CBSE class 12 Political Science board exam will be held on 6 March 2020, Friday.
CBSE 2020 Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper & Exam Pattern
Students will be given three hours to solve the CBSE Class 12 Political Science paper. It will be compulsory for students to solve all the questions.
- Section 'A' will consist of 20 questions of one mark each.
- Section ‘B’ will consist of three questions of two marks each.
- Section ‘C’ will consist of four questions of four marks each
- Section ‘D’ will consist of three questions of five marks each
- Section ‘E’ is divided into three parts consisting of two questions each. Students have to attempt any one question from every part, therefore, they have to attempt a total of three questions of six marks each.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)