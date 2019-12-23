CBSE 2020: Download Class 12 Political Science Sample Paper Here

The CBSE 2020 class 12 board exam will commence on 15 February. The month of December and January are quite important for students’ preparation. The students study the sample paper and solve it, which helps in better preparation since they become familiar with the exam pattern of that particular subject.

For the preparation of CBSE Board Exam 2020, students often focus on preparing for difficult subjects like Maths, Science, etc. In order to improve the student's preparation, we are providing sample papers of Political Science for class 12 board exams. The CBSE class 12 Political Science board exam will be held on 6 March 2020, Friday.