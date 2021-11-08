Bihar BSSC Inter Steno Test : Admit Card Released
Candidates can download their admit cards for Bihar BSSC Inter level exam or BSSC Inter Steno test at bssc.gov.in
The admit cards for the Steno/Typing test for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Mains exam 2014, have been released by Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) on 7 November 2021.
Candidates who are supposed to sit for the examination can visit the official website of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) at bssc.gov.in and download their respective BSSC Inter Steno test admit cards.
The BSSC Inter Steno test shall be conducted on 9 November 2021 at a examination centre in Patna, Bihar.
Candidates must note that they will require their official login credentials such as their main examination roll number and password to download their admit cards. Hence, they must keep all these details in hand while trying to download their respective c admit card.
Candidates who have been shortlisted for the typing test have been selected based on their performance in the main examination which was held on 18 October 2021. A total of 1,218 candidates participated in the examination.
BSSC Inter Steno Test Admit Card: How To Download
Go to the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in
Navigate to the ‘Notice Board’ section on the homepage and click on hall ticket download link
Enter your official login credentials such as your roll number and date of birth and click on login
Your BSSC Steno test admit card shall appear on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future purposes.
Candidates must note that they are required to reach the examination centre at least 1.5 hours before the examination.
All gates shall be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the test, hence candidates must be careful and punctual when it comes to the BSSC Inter Steno test.
The commission conducting the examination has also asked all candidates to strictly follow all COVID-19 health and safety protocols at the examination centre.
It is expected that the examination shall thus be conducted keeping in mind all the safety measures and will function smoothly.
