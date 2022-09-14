AUD Admissions 2022: UG Application Window Open at aud.ac.in; How to Apply
Candidates can apply for the AUD admissions to UG courses till 12 October 2022.
Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has started admissions for its undergraduate program. Candidates willing to apply for the different undergraduate programs can submit their application for AUD Admissions 2022 through the official website at aud.ac.in.
AUD opened the application window for the UG programs on 12 September 2022. Students can apply for admissions till 12 October 2022. Like other public universities, Ambedkar University will also admit students based on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.
Have a look at the steps to apply for the AUD admissions and other details.
How to Apply For AUD Admissions 2022?
Candidates can visit the official website at aud.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that says 'Online application form for UG'.
Then click on 'new registration' and register yourself by entering the CUET application number.
After the registration, you can log in using the credentials.
Fill in the application and upload all the required documents.
Submit the form and download it for future use.
Once the National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the CUET result 2022, students will be able to enter their scores in the application forms to apply for their preferred courses.
If any two or more students have the same CUET scores, the student with a higher 12th class percentage will be admitted to AUD. Around 800 students have applied for the UG courses in AUD so far. AUD will not entertain any registrations after 12 October 2022.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.