The Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020 application date has been extended till 10 June. The announcement was made by the Directorate of Technical Education, Assam.The application deadline was earlier 25 April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam date was also scheduled for 10 May. There has been no announcement made so far regarding the release of admit cards and the exam date.Assam PAT 2020 is for diploma courses in engineering and technology courses in the government polytechnic universities of Assam.The application process for PAT 2020 is completely online. Candidates are required to complete the entire form, upload a photograph and a signature, and complete the application fee payment.Heer are the steps to register for the Assam PAT 2020 Exam:Visit the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education, Assam: dte.assam.gov.inClick on "Click here to Apply".Fill up the Application formUpload photograph and scanned signatureClick submit to save the application form.Once the Application form is saved, a unique application number will be generated for you which will be active throughout your admission process.The next step of the application process will take you to the payment portal.Select Payment Category "PAT - 2020"Enter required details including name, application number, birth date, centre of examination, category, contact number, whether specially-abled, community.Select either offline or online paymentPay and save the receipt for future reference. Status of payment will be updated in the application form within seven days.