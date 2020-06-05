The Assam Higher Seconds Education Council will be declaring the Class 12 board exam results on 25 June, reported NDTV, quoting AHSEC Chairman Dr Dayananda Borgohain. According to the NDTV, the results will be available on ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in from 9 am on 25 June.Over 2 lakh students have appeared in the higher secondary exams this year.The results were delayed this year due the COVID-19 pandemic which impacted the evaluation of answer sheets for state board exams across the country.Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma previously announced that this year, admission to higher education institutes under AHSEC will be carried out online. Colleges have been asked to provide bank details in the online application forms for payment of fees.The state government also announced that the education board is planning to shift the academic year of SEBA schools, in an effort to make-up for loss in academic activities during COVID-19.The Assam Class 12 board exams 2020 were conducted from 12 February to 14 March. To check the result, students will require their roll number, name, date of birth and registration number. The direct link and the steps to download the Assam HS Class 12 board result are given down below.How to Download Assam HS 12 Board Exam Result 2020?Visit the official website of the potal at - ahsec.nic.inClick on the link which states, 'HS SEBA Result 2020'Enter the required login credentials and submit.The Assam class 12 result will appear on the screen.Candidates can check and download the result for future reference. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.