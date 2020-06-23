The Union Human Resource Development Ministry is likely to make an announcement on the conduct of JEE and NEET on 25 June, Thursday, while conveying its decision on the pending Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) Class 12 exams before the Supreme Court, a source familiar with the matter said.The source said that although conducting pending CBSE exams is highly unlikely, the ministry is now deliberating upon JEE and NEET exams that are scheduled in late July.“Although the Supreme Court is hearing a plea on CBSE exams, we could also make an announcement on JEE and NEET, along with a decision on CBSE exams.” SourceThe developments comes on a day when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBSE and the Centre, asked for more time as discussions on the fate of pending CBSE exams were at an advanced stage. The matter was then adjourned till 25 June.No Decision on CBSE Exams Yet As SC Adjourns Hearing Till 25 JuneStudents Tweet With #HealthOverNEETjeeAs uncertainty looms large over JEE and NEET, several students tweeted to the ministry using #HealthOverNEETjee .‘Postpone JEE, NEET 2020 Till After School Exams’: Odisha CM to PMChange.org Petition Signed by Over 1,800 StudentsMoreover, around 1,849 students have signed a Change.org petition, asking for JEE and NEET to be postponed.The petition says that at a time when the nation is grappling with increasing COVID-19 cases, “our country is holding nationwide entrance exams and that is totally not going to help but worsen the situation.”According to the existing plan, JEE Main will be held on 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23 July and JEE Advanced will be held in August. NEET (UG) 2020 is slated for 26 July 2020.