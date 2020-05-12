Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday, 12 May, confirmed that the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will be conducting the AP SSC Exam 2020 for the Class 10 students in July 2020, reported Jagran Josh.The minister’s statements refute earlier reports that claimed exams were to be held in the month of June. Past notifications by the BSEAP in April indicated that the exams will be held after the lockdown period ends on 17 May.According to the Jagran Josh report, the decision to hold the exams in AP SSC 2020 exams in July came after Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on 8 May, said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the remaining exams for Classes 10 and 12 between 1 to 15 July 2020.CBSE Board Exam Answer Scripts to Be Evaluated From Home: HRD Min On 1 April, CBSE had said that it will conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and may be crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions. The board had said that it would not conduct any remaining exam for Class 10 across India, as examinations for important subjects listed by the board had already been conducted.For the Class 12 Board examinations across India, the CBSE has confirmed that it will only conduct examinations in 12 subjects.(With inputs from Jagran Josh)CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams From 1-15 July, Subject List Below We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.