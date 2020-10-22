Schools in Andhra Pradesh to Reopen from 2 Nov on Odd-Even Basis

"Schools with more than 750 students will have two working days per class per week, and schools with less than 750 students will have three working days per week," said an official.

Maintaining hand sanitisation and physical distancing are mandatory. Students will be divided into smaller sections to avoid congestion in classrooms.

The Chief Minister said these guidelines will be reviewed in December, depending on the prevailing conditions. He also said that online classes will be provided to children who cannot attend classes.