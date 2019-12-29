Amid Anti-CAA Stir, DU Calls for Prior Intimation of Any Protest

At a time when several universities are witnessing protests against the amended citizenship law, Delhi University has issued a notice saying it should be informed in advance about any ‘gathering’ or ‘demonstration’.

A notice issued on 27 December by Proctor Neeta Sehgal in this regard also requires the organiser to submit other information like details of the programme, the list of speakers, expected number of participants, etc.

The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) condemned the move, terming it “anti-democratic”, and said it is a constitutional right of citizens to protest.