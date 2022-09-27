AIIMS NORCET 2022 Results Released on aiimsexams.ac.in, Steps To Download Here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has released the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2022. Candidates who had registered and appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS has also released the provisional merit-wise list which will have the names of candidates qualified for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2022. The exam was conducted in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was conducted from 11 September 2022 for the recruitment of nursing officers.

AIIMS declared over 19,854 candidates as qualified, out of which 12,279 are female candidates and 7,575 are male candidates.