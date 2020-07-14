98% Delhi Govt School Students Passed CBSE Class 12 Exam: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the city's education model has “made history” with 98 percent children studying in government schools passing the Class 12 CBSE examination.

Lauding the performance of the students, Kejriwal said, “There was a time when the image of government schools was bad. What has changed in the last five years? Delhi's politics has changed. Our government believes that in order to build the nation, more investment should be done in education.”

The results announced on Monday showed that Delhi government schools beat private schools for the fifth year in a row. “Delhi education model has made history with 98 percent children in our government schools passing in the Class 12 CBSE exams,” he added.