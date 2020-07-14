98% Delhi Govt School Students Passed CBSE Class 12 Exam: Kejriwal
“Our govt believes that in order to build the nation, more investment should be done in education,” Kejriwal said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the city's education model has “made history” with 98 percent children studying in government schools passing the Class 12 CBSE examination.
Lauding the performance of the students, Kejriwal said, “There was a time when the image of government schools was bad. What has changed in the last five years? Delhi's politics has changed. Our government believes that in order to build the nation, more investment should be done in education.”
The results announced on Monday showed that Delhi government schools beat private schools for the fifth year in a row. “Delhi education model has made history with 98 percent children in our government schools passing in the Class 12 CBSE exams,” he added.
Kejriwal exhorted the two percent students who failed in the CBSE exams not to lose hope. “We will conduct extra classes for you. This 98 percent will become 100 percent once these children clear their compartment exams. We are with you.”
Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that out of 916 government schools, 897 recorded a pass percentage of 90 percent. In 396 schools, 100 percent students have passed.
“Last year, 203 schools had recorded 100 percent pass percentage, which has increased to 396 this time,” Sisodia said, adding that the results are encouraging.
Rajkiya Pratibha Vidyalaya scored the highest in the country, said the Education Minister, asserting that 99.92 percent students in 21 such schools in Delhi have passed. It is a system of schools run by the Directorate of Education of the Delhi Government.
“We had started school of excellence. Five schools were under it. Three schools recorded 100 percent results, while in two, one student each has failed. This is a good model,” he said.
The results also improved in the evening schools. “In 2019, 89.69 percent of students had passed, but increased to 96.53 percent this year, Sisodia said.”
The overall pass percentage is 94.4 percent in Delhi, the highest among all the 16 CBSE regions. AAP MLA Atishi, who has been working in the government on education-related matters, also tweeted, “A 98% result! What an achievement by the students of Delhi govt schools! The steady improvement in the Class XII results with every passing year reflects that a govt committed to public education can transform the lives of students.”
