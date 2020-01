In a Blow to ABVP, NSUI Sweeps All Seats in Varanasi College

Shivam Shukla got 709 while Harshit Pandey could manage only 224 votes for the post of President while for the post of Vice President Chandan Kumar Mishra got 553 votes.

For the post of General Secretary Avnish Pandey got 487 votes while his rival Gaurav Dubey could manage to secure 424 votes. Rajnikant Dubey got 567 votes for the post of Librarian while his rival Ajay Kumar Mishra got 482 votes whereas Ashutosh Upadhaya, Shiv Om Mishra and Arpan Tiwari got 227, 106 and 21 votes respectively.

Election officer Prof Shailesh Kumar Mishra announced the result after which Vice Chancellor Prof Rajaram Shukla administered the oath to the new office bearers in Sanskrit.

Professor Shukla said the winning candidates should not take out any procession in the campus to refrain themselves from dispute.

The winning candidates were sent to their homes in police security.

Total voting was registered to be 50.82 percent as out of 1950 only 991, 931 boys and 60 girls, students voted.