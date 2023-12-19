ED Issues Second Summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Calls It a Bogus Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a summons on Monday, 18 December, to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the agency on 21 December for questioning in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy scam.
The summons comes as Kejriwal is set to leave for his 10-day Vipassana session on 19 December. Sources hinted that Kejriwal is likely to proceed with the Vipassana session as scheduled.
The AAP national convenor had earlier skipped the ED questioning on 2 November in connection with the case, calling it illegal and politically motivated.
The party dismissed the case as a fabrication, stating that those who questioned Prime Minister Modi either face suspension or imprisonment.
“This is a fake and false case. Whoever raises a question against Modi in the country is either arrested or suspended,” said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, addressing the media.
“Modi fears Kejriwal the most. And he also fears Kejriwal’s politics and Delhi model. Whoever surrenders to the BJP gets a clean chit. If today, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain agree to join the BJP, they will get a clean chit,” added Pathak.
When asked whether Kejriwal would appear before the ED or not, Pathak said, “The advocates are looking at the summons. And even Kejriwal is scheduled to leave for his Vipassana session on 19 December, which has been in the public domain."
(With IANS Inputs)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)