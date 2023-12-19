Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ED Issues Second Summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Calls It a Bogus Case

Kejriwal had earlier failed to appear before the ED on 2 November, in connection with the excise policy case.

The Quint
Published
News
1 min read
ED Issues Second Summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Calls It a Bogus Case
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a summons on Monday, 18 December, to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the agency on 21 December for questioning in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy scam.

The summons comes as Kejriwal is set to leave for his 10-day Vipassana session on 19 December. Sources hinted that Kejriwal is likely to proceed with the Vipassana session as scheduled.

The AAP national convenor had earlier skipped the ED questioning on 2 November in connection with the case, calling it illegal and politically motivated.

Also Read

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Will Lead Govt From Prison in Case of ED Arrest: AAP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Will Lead Govt From Prison in Case of ED Arrest: AAP
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The party dismissed the case as a fabrication, stating that those who questioned Prime Minister Modi either face suspension or imprisonment.

“This is a fake and false case. Whoever raises a question against Modi in the country is either arrested or suspended,” said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, addressing the media.

“Modi fears Kejriwal the most. And he also fears Kejriwal’s politics and Delhi model. Whoever surrenders to the BJP gets a clean chit. If today, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain agree to join the BJP, they will get a clean chit,” added Pathak.

When asked whether Kejriwal would appear before the ED or not, Pathak said, “The advocates are looking at the summons. And even Kejriwal is scheduled to leave for his Vipassana session on 19 December, which has been in the public domain."

(With IANS Inputs)

Also Read

ED Summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for Questioning in Delhi Excise Policy Case

ED Summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for Questioning in Delhi Excise Policy Case

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×