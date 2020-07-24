ECI Seeks Maha CEO’s Response Over Hiring BJP IT Cell Member

The website of Signpost India says that the company has been active in the field of outdoor advertising since the year 2013 and also does online advertising. In 2019, the company was the national partner for the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana campaign.

It was also empanelled as expert advertising agency for all oil companies of the Government of India, IOCL, BPCL and HPCL. However, there's no mention of its work for the ECI in Maharashtra assembly elections in 2019.

A Maharashtra Election Commission official said that the work is assigned as per the rules and through a tender. The Commission in this case will submit its official report to the ECI.

The whole debate has also received political response. Sachin Sawant, the spokesperson of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, has tweeted and demanded an inquiry into the matter.