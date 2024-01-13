Gurugram Police Recovers Model Divya Pahuja’s Body From Canal in Tohana

The dead body of 27-year-old former model Divya Pahuja, who was allegedly murdered on 3 January, has been recovered from a canal in Haryana's Tohana by the Gurugram Police on Saturday, 13 January, they confirmed to The Quint.

The body was recovered from Jakhal village's Kundani in Fatehabad district. Since Saturday morning, a team of the National Disaster Response Force from Patiala and the Gurugram Crime Branch team had been conducteding a search operation.

Fatehabad SP Aastha Modi said that the body is being identified by Divya's family members.

According to DSP Shamsher Singh, her body has been sent to the Tohana Civil Hospital. He added that she was identified through a tattoo. Her postmortem will be conducted in Tohana as well.

The body has been found two days after the city police detained Balraj Gill, one of the accused who allegedly disposed of her body, from the Kolkata airport, on Thursday, 11 January. According to Singh, Gill had revealed the information using which the body was recovered.

On 2 January, Divya Pahuja, an accused in the 'fake encounter' of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was shot dead at Hotel City Point in Gurugram. Four people, including the main accused Abhijeet Singh, were arrested in connection with the murder.