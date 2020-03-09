Delhi Violence: PFI Member Arrested, Sent to 4 Days’ Police Remand

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 9 March, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi and 'spreading false propaganda during anti-CAA protests,' ANI reported.

Later in the day, Delhi's Patiala House Court sent him to four days of police remand.

According to Delhi Police, he is a member of PFI (Popular Front of India), and was arrested by Delhi Police's special cell.