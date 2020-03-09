Delhi Violence: PFI Member Arrested, Sent to 4 Days’ Police Remand
A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 9 March, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi and 'spreading false propaganda during anti-CAA protests,' ANI reported.
Later in the day, Delhi's Patiala House Court sent him to four days of police remand.
According to Delhi Police, he is a member of PFI (Popular Front of India), and was arrested by Delhi Police's special cell.
Horrific Violence in Delhi
The accused has been identified as Mohd Danish, a resident of Trilokpuri area, PTI said.
Delhi witnessed horrific violence in February following clashes between supporters and those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The police on Friday, 6 March, said that 683 cases have been registered and 1,983 people have been either detained or arrested. The death toll due to the violence in northeast Delhi last week rose to 53.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
