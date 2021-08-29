15, Including Four Minors, Injured in Cylinder Blast in Mumbai's Dharavi

Fifteen people were injured, including five critically injured, in an LPG cylinder blast incident in Dharavi slum area in Mumbai on Sunday, 29 August, news agency ANI reported.

The injured people have been rushed to Sion hospital.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials told Hindustan Times that the incident took place at the Shahu Nagar area in Dharavi around 12:20 pm and three fire engines were sent to the spot.

The report also said that four minors have been injured in the incident.

The fire was extinguished at 12.43 pm, a fire brigade officer told The Times of India, and the exact cause of the cylinder blast is yet to be determined.

(With inputs from ANI, Hindustan Times, The Times of India)