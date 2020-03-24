COVID-19: Amid Cancellations, Passengers Stranded at Delhi Airport

With at least eight hours before the suspension of all domestic flight comes into effect, several Twitter users complained about being stranded at the Delhi Airport on Tuesday, 24 March, as their flights during the day were reportedly cancelled.

As the post reads, Twitter user Amandeep Singh and 50 other passengers are stranded at the Delhi Airport as their connecting flight to Raipur was cancelled by IndiGo. Singh and his brother had taken a flight from Coimbatore to Raipur, with a transit in Delhi, where they are now stuck.