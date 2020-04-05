COVID-19: 35-Year- Old Man Dies in Bihar While Being Treated

A 35-year-old man, who was admitted in the coronavirus isolation ward of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, died on Sunday, 5 April, during the course of treatment, a senior hospital official said.

The deceased, a resident of Beldaur village in Khagaria district, was admitted in the isolation ward of JLNMCH with symptoms of high fever and high blood pressure, hospital Superintendent Dr RC Mandal said.