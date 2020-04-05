COVID-19: 35-Year- Old Man Dies in Bihar While Being Treated
A 35-year-old man, who was admitted in the coronavirus isolation ward of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, died on Sunday, 5 April, during the course of treatment, a senior hospital official said.
The deceased, a resident of Beldaur village in Khagaria district, was admitted in the isolation ward of JLNMCH with symptoms of high fever and high blood pressure, hospital Superintendent Dr RC Mandal said.
The body was handed over to his family members on their insistence, Mandal said.
It may be noted that a 65-year-old man from Naugachia in Bhagalpur district with a travel history to the United Kingdom had earlier tested positive for coronavirus. This was the first active coronavirus case in the district, which was confirmed following a test at RMRI, Patna on Saturday.
Also Read : Third Coronavirus Case Reported in Jharkhand
Fourteen persons, including a doctor, who had attended to him have been kept in quarantine at the Naugachia Sadar Hospital, Bhagalpur Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said.
According to the State Health Society's bulletin issued on Sunday evening, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 32, including one death, in Bihar.
A 38-year-old man from Munger, who had returned from Qatar a month ago, died at AIIMS, Patna, on 21 March.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)