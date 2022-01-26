Congress Releases Second List of 23 Candidates From Punjab
The list includes Karan Brar, an ex-CM's daughter-in-law, and Vikram Bajwa, kin of Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.
The Congress on Tuesday, 25 January, released a second list of 23 candidates for the Punjab elections. The list included Karan Kaur Brar from Muktsar, who is former Punjab Chief Minister Harcharan Brar’s daughter-in-law, and Vikram Bajwa, former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal's son-in-law, who was named from Sahnewal.
Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashu Bangar has been fielded from Firozpur Rural. Jagtar Singh Hissowal, who left the AAP and joined Congress recently, has been fielded from Jagraon.
Sitting Congress MLA Joginder Pals’ name was retained in Bhoa, despite resistance from some within the party. Pal was being backed by CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Other sitting MLAs who have been renominated include Fazilka’s Davinder Gubaya, Kuldeep Singh Vaid from Gill, and Ramanjeet Singh Sikki from Khadoor Sahib.
Other names on the list include former MLA Ashwani Sekhri, who has been fielded from Batala and Dr Navjot Singh Dahiya from Nakodar.
Smit Singh, an aide of Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, has been fielded from Amargarh.
Vijay Kalra, president of Punjab Federation of Arthiya Association, has been fielded from Guru Har Sahai.
Voting in Punjab’s 117 constituencies will take place on 20 February and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.
