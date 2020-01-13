2 Congress Leaders Join AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader and former MLA Ram Singh Netaji and three others on Monday, 13 January, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Vinay Kumar Mishra, who is the son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra and unsuccessfully contested from the Palam Assembly seat, also joined AAP.

Councillor and social worker Jai Bhagwan Upkar from Rohini ward of Bawana Assembly and Naveen Dipu Chaudhary, a social activist working in the Gandhinagar area who has been associated with the Congress for a long time, too joined AAP.