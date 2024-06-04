Chandigarh Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chandigarh’s lone seat went to polls in the last phase on 1 June.



While BJP is contesting alone, Congress and AAP have come together to form an alliance under INDIA bloc. Because AAP fielded its candidate in Chandigarh’s mayoral elections, the parliamentary seat came under Congress’ domain.



Tewari, a senior Congress leader and former union minister holds the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary seat, currently. Tewari's challenger on the seat is former president of BJP Chandigarh and son of Punjab’s former Deputy CM Balram Das Tandon, Sanjay Tandon. Tandon is also the sitting president of the UT Cricket Association in Chandigarh.



Tewari may be the prominent face among the two, but the seat has been under BJP's hold since the last two Lok Sabha elections. Prominent Bollywood actress Kirron Kher had been the face of BJP's win in these past two elections. She opted out this time citing health reasons. Before Kher, former railways minister and Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal held the seat for three straight terms – 1999, 2004, and 2009. Kher defeated Bansal by a margin of over 69,000 votes in the 2014 General Elections, bringing the seat under BJP’s leadership.