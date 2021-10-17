Bhopal: Car Rams Into Durga Idol Immersion Procession, 3 Injured

A speeding car ran over people going for idol immersion of Goddess Durga on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, injuring at least three people.

Among those injured is a teenager, identified as 16-year-old Roshan Mahawar, who was reportedly dragged for a few metres with the car, reported Hindustan Times. As per Bhopal's Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Irshad Wali, Mahawar was admitted to a nearby hospital and was said to be in critical condition.

A video of the incident was shared by a bystander, which showed the car reversing into the crowd at high speed as pedestrians scrambled to get out of the vehicle's path.