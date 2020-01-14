Wipro Net Profit Dips 2.17% to Rs 2,456 Cr For December Quarter
IT services major Wipro on Tuesday, 14 January, posted 2.17 percent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,455.9 crore for December 2019 quarter.

The net profit, attributable to shareholders, in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,510.4 crore, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations grew 2.7 percent to Rs 15,470.5 crore during the period under review from Rs 15,059.5 crore in the same quarter last year (as per Ind-AS).

Wipro, which gets bulk of its topline from IT services, said it expects revenues from that business to be in the range of $2,095 million to $2,137 million in the March quarter – a sequential growth of flat to 2 percent.

IT services segment revenue was at $2,094.8 million in December quarter, a sequential growth of 2.2 percent. This is in line with its outlook of $2,065 million to $2,106 million guided earlier.

“We have delivered a good quarter with secular growth across all business units, geographies and practices. We remain focused on deepening our customer relationships, converting our funnel and winning large deals.”
Wipro CEO and Managing Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala 

Wipro declared an interim dividend of Re 1 ($0.014) per equity share/ADS.

