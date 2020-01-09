Govt to Present Budget on 1 Feb, Parl Session Likely from 31 Jan
The government will present the Union Budget 2020-21 on 1 February, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources on Thursday, 9 January.
According to ANI, the budget session will be held in two phases from 31 January to 3 April.
According to PTI, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) on Wednesday has recommended holding the session in two phases from 31 January to 3 April.
There is generally a month-long break between the two phases of the Budget Session to allow Parliamentary committees to examine budgetary allocations made to the various ministries.
The President convenes both Houses of Parliament on the recommendation made by the Union Cabinet.
PM Modi Meets Economists, Experts
Meanwhile, on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi met economists and sector experts at the Niti Aayog to discuss the state of the economy and steps which can be taken to revive growth, reported PTI.
Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, too was present at the meeting which discussed a host of issues, including those related to agriculture, infrastructure sectors.
(With inputs from ANI & PTI)
