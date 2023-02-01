Union Budget 2023: Markets Open in Green, Sensex Up by over 500 Points

Positive trends ahead of Budget presentation: Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha. This is going to be the last full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government.

The Budget comes at a time when the global economy is crawling out of the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, both of which disrupted the global supply chain, leading to a rise in commodity prices.

It will be watched closely for any policy-driven measures to rein in inflation as well as changes in income tax slabs to ease the burden on the common man's pocket.