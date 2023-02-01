Union Budget 2023: Markets Open in Green, Sensex Up by over 500 Points
Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Wednesday, 1 February, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the markets opened with a positive sentiment, with Sensex jumping 516.97 points to 60,066.87 in early trade; while Nifty climbs 153.15 points to 17,815.30.
Positive trends ahead of Budget presentation: Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha. This is going to be the last full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government.
The Budget comes at a time when the global economy is crawling out of the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, both of which disrupted the global supply chain, leading to a rise in commodity prices.
It will be watched closely for any policy-driven measures to rein in inflation as well as changes in income tax slabs to ease the burden on the common man's pocket.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and business
Topics: What We Know Union Budget 2023
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.