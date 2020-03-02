QBiz: Jio Seeks Nod for 5G Trial; GST Mop-Up at Rs 1.05 Lakh Cr
1. Reliance Jio Seeks Govt's Permission for Trial of Self-Designed 5G
In a first by an Indian telco, Reliance Jio has sought permission from the government to undertake 5G trials based on technology and design developed by it. Sources familiar with the development said that if the 5G technology foray was successful, the design and technology for equipment could be outsourced for manufacturing to third-party players.
The move comes on the heels of Jio deciding to broaden its 5G trial runs with Chinese giant Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, and Nokia Networks — and not limit them to South Korean giant Samsung.
(Source: Business Standard)
2. 'Companies May Default on Rs 2.54-Lakh Cr Bank Loans in Next 3 years’
An additional 4% of outstanding corporate borrowings from banks, translating roughly into Rs 2.54 lakh crore could tip into default over the next three years if the pace of economic expansion doesn’t pick up sufficiently.
A study of top 500 private sector companies by India Ratings & Research showed that about Rs 10.5 lakh crore of their debt could turn vulnerable, which means borrowers could face difficulty in servicing these loans.
These 500 debt-heavy borrowers have an outstanding loan book of Rs 39.28 lakh crore. Out of this, the existing default amounts to Rs 7.35 lakh crore loans.
(Source: The Economic Times)
3. RBI Readies a Rescue Plan if Yes Bank Fails to Raise Funds
The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are considering all options, including an interim bailout of Yes Bank Ltd, in case a proposed $2 billion capital infusion into the private lender gets further delayed, two people aware of the development said.
The possible intervention could include a sale of pooled assets to public sector banks or, as a last resort, sale of a small stake to a state-run bank to pave the way for further capital raising, the people said on condition of anonymity.
A backup rescue plan for Yes Bank, which is teetering under the weight of bad loans, has become necessary for RBI and the government to consider as the collapse of a bank can have a domino effect on interlinked financial institutions and impair economic growth.
(Source: Livemint)
4. States Slash Capital Expenditure, No Revival Seen in FY21
Hit by subdued tax revenue — growth in April-December 2019 was a flattish 1 percent – state governments have applied the brakes on capital expenditure (capex).
An analysis by FE of the finances of 20 state governments – all big states except Bihar and Assam – showed that while the first nine months of last fiscal saw a year-on-year growth of 18 percent in their combined budgetary capex to Rs 2.2 lakh crore, there was an over 1 percent annual decline in such expenditure in the corresponding period of the current financial year.
(Source: Financial Express)
5. February GST Mop-Up at Rs 1.05-Lakh Crore
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections crossed the Rs 1-lakh crore mark for the fourth month in a row in February.
However, the February 2020 collection of Rs 1,05,366 crore were lower than the January 2020 figure of Rs 1,10,828 crore.
It was higher than December 2019’s Rs 1,03,184 crore mop-up.
For February 2020, CGST stood at Rs 20,569 crore, SGST at Rs 27,348 crore, IGST at Rs 48,503 crore (including Rs 20,745 crore collected on imports) and cess at Rs 8,947 crore (including Rs 1,040 crore collected on imports).
(Source: The Hindu BusinessLine)
6. AGR Crisis: Govt May Dip Into USOF to Support Telecom Companies
At a time when the government is looking for solutions to help the telecom industry tide over its worst crisis – payment of AGR dues – it can surely look at tapping the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) where 50% of the funds – Rs 52,000 crore – are lying unutilised, according to sources.
However, to utilise this fund for any purpose other than providing for rural telephony projects, the government would first need to amend the USOF Act, which could be done when Parliament resumes for the Budget session, the sources added.
Since the private operators have provided more than sufficient connectivity in rural areas — much more than the state-owned BSNL (see chart) — surely they can be relieved of the burden of contributing to the USOF and the balance fund can be used for easing their burden of payment of AGR dues.
(Source: The Financial Express)
7. Honda Cars Reports 46% Decline in Domestic Sales in February
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday, 1 March, reported a 46.26 per cent drop in domestic sales at 7,269 units in February. The company had sold 13,527 units in the domestic market in February 2019, HCIL said in a statement.
Exports stood at 64 units last month, it added.
“Our despatches were limited and in line with our plan of total supply availability for the month,” HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.
The company is determined to enhance the supplies with subsequent introduction of BS-VI versions of other models and bring down the waiting period for customers, he added.
(Source: The Economic Times)
8. Aviation Fuel Prices Drop by 10%, But Airfares May Not Decline
The domestic price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) dropped by around 10 percent on Sunday, 1 March, but there was no word on domestic airlines cutting fares.
The latest decline is said to be the biggest fall in ATF prices in the last four or five months, airline officials said.
Domestic airlines declined to comment on the ATF price dip, claiming that they had not received any official notification. Till about 6 pm, the IOC website was showing prices in rupees per kilolitre for domestic and international airlines, which was applicable from 1 February this year.
(Source: The Hindu BusinessLine)
9. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to Meet Bank CEOs on Monday
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet chief executives of commercial banks on Monday to take stock of monetary transmission. The issue of dealing with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the financial sector is also likely to figure during the interaction.
Senior public sector bank executives said usually, bank chiefs meet the RBI brass immediately after the monetary policy review. The Monetary Policy Committee met on February 4-6, and kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent.
One of the issues that will come up for review is how much transmission of policy rate actions to the final customer has happened.
(Source: Business Standard)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )